Prakash Jha’s ‘Aashram’ finally got Bobby Deol acclaim

The animal was once hungry to prove a point. Bobby Deol said that his 2.0 phase started with Salman Khan’s ‘Race 3’ and the multi-starrer comedy ‘Housefull 4’, but these big-budget projects didn’t really let him showcase his craft. The actor, who is currently garnering rave reviews for his negative turn in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, said he was definitely back in the public eye thanks to ‘Race 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’, but people started waking up to the actor in him once he shifted to OTT.

“I did ‘Race 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’, but as an actor, they were not giving me that kind of satisfaction. Yes, people noticed me. The younger generation came to know who Bobby Deol was and it worked for me that way. When I did ‘Class of 83’, it all started for me from there. When people started believing in me as an actor, then ‘Aashram’ happened,” Bobby told ‘Bollywood Hungama’.

The actor said it was director Prakash Jha’s ‘Aashram’ that finally got him acclaim as well as the numbers when the show became a hit. The series featured him as Baba Nirala, a character Bobby said he was so scared to take up that he didn’t inform anyone in his family that he was doing it.

“I was very scared when I did the show. Not scared that I won’t be able to do what I want to do as an actor but because people might take it the wrong way. It is a fight that every actor goes through, you are not trying to promote something, we are portraying characters. When I was playing the character, I didn’t tell my father, brother or mom. I didn’t tell them because I felt they would influence me into not wanting to do it.

“I was so determined to do it. I told my wife and she said, ‘Go ahead’. She is my biggest strength as she knew exactly what I was trying to do. I told her this is my character and he does all of these things. She was fine. The amount of love was later showered on me. My brother, Sunny Deol, always says, ‘Aashram was my Gadar on OTT’,” he added.

In ‘Animal’, which is scripting box office history, Bobby is seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor.