Prakash Jha returns with socio-political thriller ‘Sankalp’

‘Amazon MX Player’ unveiled the gripping teaser of its upcoming gritty socio-political thriller ‘Sankalp’, marking the highly anticipated OTT debut of Nana Patekar. The first look was revealed on the 74th birthday of celebrated filmmaker Prakash Jha, the creative force behind ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’, signalling his return to a thematic landscape he knows best: power, politics and the fault lines within. The show dives into the mechanics of power, revenge, ideological war, protégé, politics, corruption and bureaucracy in modern India.

Joining Nana Patekar is a formidable ensemble cast featuring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sanjay Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, Kubrra Sait, Kranti Prakash Jha and others.

Anchored in the thematic triad of ‘Sanskaar, Satta, Samarpan’, the teaser introduces Nana Patekar as Ma’at Saab, a commanding master strategist whose presence dominates every frame. Standing in ideological opposition are Sanjay Kapoor and Neeraj Kabi, their friction hinting at an imminent power struggle. Adding to the intrigue, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub portrays a fiercely loyal disciple, bound to his guru Ma’at Saab by an allegiance that runs deeper than it appears.

At its core, Sankalp reimagines the historical dynamic of Chanakya and Chandragupta within today’s contemporary socio-political landscape. The story centres on a master educator, a modern-day strategist who builds influence not through force, but through loyalty and institutional command.

A ‘Jio Studios’ presentation, ‘Sankalp’ is a gritty socio-political thriller that explores the architecture of power built through mentorship and institutional control. Set in a world where classrooms replace battlefields and bureaucrats replace soldiers, the series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Prakash Jha and produced by Jyoti Deshpande along with Dishaa Jhaa under the banner of ‘PJP Films Productions’.