Prajakta Koli says she isn’t an ‘avid watcher’ of horror genre

Content creator and actress Prajakta Koli, who essays the role of a paranormal investigator in the recently released psychological horror streaming series ‘Andhera’, isn’t much acquainted with the horror genre.

The actress, who recently spoke with a top media house, shared that she experienced a fair bit of rocky roads while embarking on the journey for the show, but quickly regained her ground courtesy the show creator and director.

“I’m very new to this and especially to this genre. I’m not an avid watcher of horror or paranormal thrillers. So, I actually began by leaning on the source material. I remember having multiple long conversations with Gaurav (creator of the show) and Raghav sir (director), just discussing everything before a scene, while we were shooting a scene and if there were any questions. It was also very easy for me on set because the space was very open to communication,” she told the media house.

‘Andhera’, which is set in Mumbai, follows Inspector Kalpana Kadam and Jay, a medical student, who become entangled in a missing-person case that unearths a sinister presence beneath the city. The series explores the fictional space of “What if darkness comes to life?”. It also stars Surveen Chawla and Priya Bapat.

Koli further mentioned, “If there is a line that’s coming during a scene, then what is the motivation for it? What has my character gone through before a scene? So, I think because our makers and writers had so much grip on the story and characters and arcs, it became very easy for us. But the fact is, I’ve not seen anything with a paranormal investigator other than ‘The Conjuring’.”