‘Prabhu Deva is one of the nicest actors I have worked with’

Sunny Leone will be seen shaking a leg with filmmaker-dancer and actor Prabhu Deva in the song ‘Hookstep Hookah Bar’ from the film ‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ starring Himesh Reshammiya. The actress said Prabhu Deva is one of the nicest actors she has worked with.

Speaking about the experience, Sunny Leone said, “Working with Prabhudeva Sir again was amazing! He is one of the nicest actors I have worked with and I feel privileged to share screen space with him again in this larger-than-life film.”

The song is by Himesh Reshammiya and Sunidhi Chauhan. The English vocals are given by Sunidhi and Shannon K.

‘Badass Ravi Kumar’ is a musical action film directed by Keith Gomes and produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. It is a spin-off to the 2014 film ‘The Xpose’, with Himesh Reshammiya reprising his titular role. The film also stars Kirti Kulhari, Sonia Kapoor, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever.

Talking about Sunny, she recently shared that she thinks God is teaching her a lesson on patience and humility. The actress took to ‘Instagram’, where she shared a video of her standing on a deck. In the backdrop, a cloudy sky, the sea and sand can be seen.

She then shared a cryptic message, which read: “I think God is teaching me a lesson on patience and humility. I just wish I had gotten a warning so I could mentally prepare!”