Prabhas-starrer ‘The RajaSaab’ creates history with Rs 112 cr on day 1

‘The RajaSaab’ has made a thunderous impact at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing day 1 film in the horror genre. The Prabhas-led film has opened to unprecedented numbers, firmly establishing itself as a record-setter from its very first day.

Most importantly, Day 1 worldwide gross stands at Rs 112 crore, marking record-breaking openings across markets. The staggering figure places ‘The RajaSaab’ among the biggest openers in Indian cinema, while redefining the commercial potential of the horror genre.

This achievement also strengthens Prabhas’ extraordinary box-office run. ‘The RajaSaab’ marks his third consecutive Rs 100 crore day 1 opening and overall, his fourth Rs 100 crore on day 1 opener worldwide, a rare and remarkable feat that underlines his consistent dominance at the box office.

The massive opening reflects the strong anticipation surrounding the film, driven by Prabhas’ unmatched star power and the genre’s wide appeal. Directed and written by Maruthi, ‘The RajaSaab’ is produced by ‘People Media Factory’ and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani.