Prabhas praises Deepika, calls her ‘most gorgeous, beautiful superstar’

Last year, director Nag Ashwin made history by launching the first teaser of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ at ‘San Diego Comic-Con’, a first for any Indian film. This year, Ashwin extended an invitation to Elon Musk, not just to see but to drive the futuristic vehicle ‘Bujji’. Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, actor Prabhas made a grand entrance astride ‘Bujji’. In the film, Prabhas voices Bhairava, the protagonist, while ‘Bujji’, a distinctive three-wheeled, six-ton electric vehicle, serves as his loyal companion and partner-in-crime in this sci-fi epic, set to release on June 27. The event highlighted the deep bond between Bhairava and ‘Bujji’, showcasing the intelligent vehicle’s crucial role in the narrative and the strong connection between the characters.

Showering praise on the director and ‘Bujji’, Prabhas, who achieved global stardom after ‘Baahubali’, expressed his gratitude to the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan for their roles in this mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future.

“I thank the legends for doing this film. The whole nation is inspired by these two icons and I was fortunate to work with both of them. I am very lucky. India should be proud to have an actor of Amitabh Bachchan’s stature,” he said.

The ‘Salaar’ actor reminisced about his childhood, sharing how he used to dress up like Kamal Haasan’s characters from his movies. “In my younger days, I would ask my mother to make outfits similar to what Kamal sir wore in the 1983 film ‘Sagara Sangamam’,” he said.

Praising his co-stars, he called Deepika Padukone ‘the most gorgeous, beautiful superstar’, expressing his delight in sharing screen space with her. Prabhas also referred to Disha Patani as the ‘hot star’. This is the first time Prabhas will share screen space alongside Deepika.

Reportedly the costliest film in India, made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, the director shared that he had been developing the concept since his college days. “Our film starts in the Mahabharata and ends in 2898 AD. That’s the title of the film, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. It spans 6,000 years, covering a vast distance in time,” he said.

The event in Hyderabad drew a massive crowd of nearly 20,000 attendees, with producers C Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt Chalasani and Priyanka Dutt Chalasani present. Meanwhile, his fans were thrilled when Ashwin took to ‘X’ to extend a direct invitation to Elon Musk, owner of Tesla. He described ‘Bujji’ as a ‘six-ton beast’ and suggested a photo op with Tesla’s own futuristic vehicle, the ‘Cybertruck’.