PR machinery doesn't give the correct picture of one’s success or failure: Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor gave some praiseworthy performances in her recent films like ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and ‘Mili’. While she did receive some acclaim for these, the ‘Dhadak’ star said that she does not value herself based on the results of films.

In a recent interview, Janhvi shared that there is enough ‘machinery’ to make one feel like they have reached the top even when they have done some ‘rubbish’ work. She was presumably talking about the social media and PR machinery that does not give the correct picture of one’s success or failure.

“In this day and age, you can’t value yourself based on the result because - and this might bite me later to say this - but I think there’s so much machinery behind everything to make even if you do rubbish work. There’ll be enough noise to make you feel like you’ve killed it in life and you’ll kill it in life. There’ll be enough noise to make you feel like you suck, so I try not to value myself based on the result so much,” she shared with an entertainment news portal.

Janhvi added that she is not a result-oriented actor but a process-oriented performer.

“I don’t get confidence from the result. Experience, process and learning give me confidence,” she added.

The actor previously spoke about her massive social media following at an entertainment news portal’s roundtable and said that one’s virtual presence does not necessarily translate into ticket sales.

Her last release, ‘Mili’ came out in theatres but failed to translate into numbers. The film is now out on ‘Netflix’.