Poster of ‘Spirit’ unveiled, features Prabhas and Triptii Dimri

Mumbai: After ‘Animal’, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is back with ‘Spirit’, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

The first look poster of the two actors was released on the New Year and shows a battered, shirtless Prabhas who has bandages tied on his shoulder, back and hands and leading lady Triptii Dimri is seen lighting Prabhas’s cigarette.

“Let’s welcome the new year with the first poster high on #Spirit,” production banner ‘T-Series’ wrote on social media, alongside the poster.

Dimri wrote, “Kicking off the New Year with the first poster of #Spirit.”

‘Spirit’ will also feature veteran actor Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Vanga, best known for blockbusters ‘Arjun Reddy’, ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Animal’, is also producing the project through his banner ‘Bhadrakali Pictures’.

‘Spirit’ was in the news last year over reports of a falling out between Deepika Padukone and Vanga. The actor reportedly left the project due to differences over a fixed shift.