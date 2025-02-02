Poster of ‘Killbill Society’ drops on Saraswati Puja

Thirteen years after Srijit Mukherji directed ‘Hemlock Society’, the filmmaker is back with its much-anticipated sequel ‘Killbill Society’. Staying true to its roots yet offering a bold new vision, the poster of the new Bengali film was unveiled on Saraswati Puja. It evokes nostalgia with its old-school wall poster aesthetics, instantly transporting us to a time when such visuals were an integral part of cinematic promotions.

At the heart of this story is Ananda Kar (played by Parambrata Chatterjee), a charming, intellectual and enigmatic driving force behind ‘Killbill Society’. With a mission deeply intertwined with human suffering and its complexities, the narrative unfolds into an exploration of healing, purpose and an unforeseen twist that reshapes everything we think we know. The film, which will soon hit floors, has an ensemble cast including Koushani Mukherjee, Biswanath Basu, Sandipta Sen, Arijita Mukherjee and Anindya Chatterjee.