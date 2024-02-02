Poonam Pandey passes away from cervical cancer

The official handle of actor and reality TV star Poonam Pandey announced that she passed away on February 2 at the age of 32. The post cited cervical cancer as the cause of her death. The statement read, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Pandey’s manager confirmed her death to a leading media house. “She died at her home in Uttar Pradesh,” her manager Nikita said. In a statement, she added, “Poonam Pandey, the beloved actress and social media personality, has tragically passed away this morning due to cervical cancer, leaving the entertainment industry in shock and mourning. Her unwavering spirit amidst her health struggles was truly remarkable”.

She also wrote that there was a need for ‘increased awareness and proactive measures against preventable diseases like cervical cancer’.

People were left shocked, while many paid condolences, others were skeptical and pointed out that she was seen at events only days ago and also shared updates on social media. “But she was seen in Mumbai only three days ago,” one fan wrote. The leading media house could not speak to her family for confirmation.