Pooja Hegde joins Shahid Kapoor for an upcoming action thriller

Adding to the intrigue of this unique action thriller, Pooja Hegde has been cast as the female lead. This marks her first collaboration with Shahid Kapoor and director Rosshan Andrrews.

Shariq Patel, CEO of a famed production house and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said in a joint statement, “Bringing Pooja Hegde on board was an easy decision for us as she’s extremely versatile and promising. Her on-screen chemistry with any of the actors she is paired with is widely recognised and we are sure that the audience will get to see another side of her in this film. We are very happy to have her on board.”

Pooja shared her excitement about joining the cast and said, “It’s a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen and I can’t wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role. I’m also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor, as he’s a stellar performer and I’m hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one.”

Pooja Hegde is known for her performances in blockbuster films like ‘Housefull 3’, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ and ‘Beast’.

The film is set to be released in 2024.