Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol team up for ‘Thalapathy 69’

After the makers announced Bobby Deol as part of the ensemble cast of ‘Thalapathy 69’, now Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the leading lady in the much-anticipated pan-India magnum opus. This landmark project also marks the final film of Thalapathy Vijay.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker H Vinoth, ‘Thalapathy 69’ is slated for an expansive release in October 2025. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Serving as a tribute to Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious three-decade career, this film promises to be a fitting, thrilling finale eagerly awaited by fans nationwide.

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja are reuniting for the second time after their previous collaboration in ‘Beast’, which was a massive success. The film’s song ‘Arabic Kuthu’ became a chartbuster. ‘KVN’ made the announcement officially through their ‘Instagram’ handle stating, “Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you’ve already cracked it, but officially... Welcome onboard, Pooja Hegde.”