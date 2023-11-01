'Poltergeist' series in the works at Amazon MGM Studios

Los Angeles: ‘Amazon MGM Studios’ is developing a series version of 1982's iconic horror film “Poltergeist”.

According to entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’, no writer or showrunner is currently attached with the project.

Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will executive produce the movie on behalf of ‘Amblin Television’.

The original film was produced by ‘Amblin’. Steven Spielberg co-wrote the screenplay and also served as a producer on the 1982 film.

Plot details for the new series are not out yet, but it will be set within the world of the film, according to the publication.

“Poltergeist” revolved around the Freeling family, who move into a new home only to discover that it is infested with a horde of ghosts. After the ghosts kidnap their young daughter, the Freelings work with a parapsychologist and a spiritual medium to free their daughter.

The film spawned two sequels in 1986 and 1988 as well as a reboot of the original film, which was released in 2015.