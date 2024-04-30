Police summon Gérard Depardieu for questioning about sexual assault allegations

French media are reporting that police have summoned actor Gerard Depardieu for questioning about allegations made by two women that he sexually assaulted them on movie sets.

Broadcaster BFMTV and the daily ‘Le Parisien’ both reported that the 75-year-old actor was called in for police questioning in Paris on Monday.

The Paris police, the Paris prosecutor's office, Depardieu's lawyers and a lawyer for one of the alleged victims didn’t immediately respond to Associated Press emails seeking comment.

BFMTV and ‘Le Parisien’ reported that the police summons relates to accusations of sexual assault filed by two women who accuse him of groping during filming - one in 2014, the other in 2021.

Depardieu has also been accused by more than a dozen other women of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting them. He was handed preliminary rape and sexual assault charges in 2020 following allegations from actor Charlotte Arnould.

Depardieu denies wrongdoing. In an open letter last October, he said: “I have never, ever abused a woman.”

Depardieu was long seen as a national icon in France. He has been a global ambassador for French film and enjoyed international fame with several roles in Hollywood.