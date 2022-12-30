PM Modi's Mother's Demise Condoled By Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn

Mumbai: Hindi film personalities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Anupam Kher on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi and wished him strength to bear the loss.

Hiraben, 99, passed away at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital, in Ahmedabad.

"There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May God give you the strength to bear this sorrow Narendra Modi Ji. Om Shanti," Kumar wrote on 'Twitter'.

Offering his condolences, Devgn said the values imparted by Hiraben has given the country a leader like Modi.

"My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Narendra Modi Ji. Shanti. My personal condolences to our PM and his family," he tweeted.

In a note shared on 'Twitter', veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote: "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji! Hearing about the demise of your Matashree Ji, I am saddened as well as distraught."

"Your love and respect for her is evident in the world. No one will be able to fill her place in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! The blessings of every mother of the country are on you. My mother too!" he added.

Sonu Sood also paid tribute to Hiraben in a social media post.

"Respected Modi Ji, a mother does not go anywhere, but many times she sits at the feet of God so that her son can do better for others. Mata Ji was always with you and will be with you Narendra Modi. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma said Hiraben's blessings will be with the PM.

"Respected Narendra Modi Ji, it is very painful for a mother to leave the world. Her blessings will always be with you," he tweeted.

Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi.