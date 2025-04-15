Playing multiple roles simultaneously isn’t a challenge, says Sai Tamhankar

Sai Tamhankar, who is currently juggling multiple projects such as ‘Devmanus’, ‘Ground Zero’ and ‘Gulkand’, said that playing multiple roles simultaneously isn’t a challenge for her.

“Playing multiple roles simultaneously isn’t a challenge - it’s my passion and love. Acting, promotions, shoots and travel - it all feels intertwined because I do it all with my heart,” said the actress.

On March 26, Sai spoke about performing a Lavani number for the first time in ‘Devmanus’, directed by Tejas Deoskar. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s ‘Luv Films’ and also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane and Subodh Bhave in pivotal roles.

Tamhankar had said that for the first time ever, she ‘stepped out of my comfort zone to perform Lavani and I’m really excited for my fans and the audience to see it’.

‘Devmanus’ will be released on April 25.

Talking about ‘Ground Zero’, the film stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead. He will be seen as the BSF officer in his highly talked about action extravaganza. The trailer showed BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey (Emraan Hashmi) on a mission to eliminate the notorious terrorist, Ghazi Baba. The film also stars Mukesh Tiwari and Zoya Hussain as the ensemble cast of the drama.