Actor Avika Gor recently revealed that she loves the horror genre and said that she was aware of the benefits that would come from working on ‘1920: Horrors of the Heart’, as it has been a popular franchise.

Along with Avika, the film stars Barkha Bisht, Rahul Dev, Ketki Kulkarni, Danish Pandor, Rupam Bhag, Amit Behl and others in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, director Krishna Bhatt said: “The ‘1920’ franchise has been the first fan favourite horror film franchise and with this newest edition, ‘1920: Horrors of the Heart’, we have tried to take it up a notch. While it felt like a big responsibility to live up to the expectations, we had a great cast and crew that eased the process for us.”

“Avika has been a loved face on television. With this film, we have tried to show her in a completely different light. Now that the film is streaming on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’, a much wider audience will be able to watch it,” he added.

Talking about her film, Avika said: “Playing Meghna was like diving into the unknown, a role that pushed my boundaries. I love the horror genre and how it has evolved over the years. I was aware of the fan following the ‘1920’ franchise had and I knew the kind of pressure that would come with it, but I was ready to take that challenge head-on.”

“I am so grateful to get the opportunity to work with Mahesh Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt,” she added.

Directed by Krishna, produced by ‘Vikram Bhatt Productions’ and ‘Houseful Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd., ‘1920: Horrors of the Heart’ is now streaming exclusively on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’.