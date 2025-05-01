Playing Mallikajaan in ‘Heeramandi’ was more than just acting: Manisha Koirala

As the series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ turned one on Thursday, Manisha Koirala took a trip down memory lane and recalled that playing the character of the fiery Mallikajaan was about fully understanding a strong woman.

The actress, who played the chief courtesan of Shahi Mahal Mallikajaan, took to ‘Instagram’, where she shared a still from the series, which marked the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“Playing Mallikajaan in ‘Heeramandi’ was more than just acting. It was about fully understanding a strong woman who leads with determination and holds everything together with an iron will,” Manisha wrote in the caption section.

She talked about the experience of exploring the character. “The experience of exploring her strength and vulnerability has been truly meaningful for me. Thank you all for your love and support. #SanjayLeelaBhansali #1YearOfHeeramandi #HeeramandiTheDiamondBazaar #HeeramandiOnNetflix”

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ series is about the lives of ‘tawaifs’ in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian Independence movement against the British Empire.

It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and Taha Shah Badussha.

Manisha on April 30, reflected fondly on her enduring friendship with acclaimed actress Deepti Naval and their time working together, while expressing deep nostalgia and love for Mumbai, which shaped her film journey and holds countless cherished memories.