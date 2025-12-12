Playing Jayashree in V. Shantaram biopic is a deeply enriching journey: Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about playing yesteryear actress Jayashree in V. Shantaram’s upcoming biopic.

In her latest post on ‘Instagram’, she revealed that the experience taught her far more than she ever imagined. Tamannaah said that stepping into the shoes of the iconic star proved to be a deeply enriching journey. It allowed her to understand a different era of cinema and appreciate the artistry that defined it. Taking to ‘Instagram’, the ‘Baahubali’ star shared a series of behind-the-scenes videos showing her getting ready as Jayashree.

For the caption, the actress wrote, “Every bit of love that we have received on the poster of Jayashree ji for V. Shantaram is an ode to her. Ode to her grace and her legacy. Thank you. Stepping into this world has already been intimate and deeply meaningful, even in the early days. V. Shantaram’s vision reshaped cinema long before its time. Becoming Jayashree has taught me more than I had imagined and I look forward to everything this journey will continue to bring.”

Tamannaah will be seen alongside actor Siddhant Chaturvedi in the upcoming biopic. For the unversed, Jayashree is remembered for her remarkable performances in classics such as ‘Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani’, ‘Shakuntala’, ‘Chandra Rao More’, ‘Dahej’ and several other iconic films.

Directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film is a historical biographical drama that celebrates the life, legacy and cinematic revolution sparked by one of India’s most visionary storytellers.