Playing a thief in a heist movie is very interesting: Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood’s suave star Saif Ali Khan opened up about the allure of playing a thief in ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’. Sharing his thoughts on the role, he said that something is intriguing about portraying a character who operates outside the system.

Reflecting on playing Rehan Roy, Saif shared, “Playing a thief in a heist movie is very interesting because he is someone who challenges the system and bends the rules. It’s kind of fascinating to watch and read through and portray.”

Saif’s character Rehaan is a charming rogue with a penchant for rebellion, an adventurous spirit and a deep-seated love for family.

He said that his character Rehaan ‘is a thief with organisation, with swag, an adventurer at heart and a family man’. “He is the quintessential Hindi film hero in that sense- breaks rules, cons people but is kind at heart and you see the bigger picture. It was this dynamic that made him irresistible to portray and I believe attractive to watch.”

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor.

However, it wasn’t just Rehaan’s complexity that drew Saif in: “You don’t get offers like this every day. It is addictive because you’re living in an alternate universe full of energy. It is a world of red diamonds, maﬁa dons with guns, whiskey glasses being thrown at people’s faces, people kicking you out of windows, high octane action and now robbing some museum with action-packed yet fantastical.”

He said Rehan’s character is cool, larger than life set in this neon universe and feels like a comic book, so it is really cool and fun. “Filming was so fun that when I got home, I was itching to come back and knew it would be weird when it was over. I think the actors talk about how to get a film out of your system. I feel like this one will take time because I had an absolute blast shooting it,” said the star.