Playing a negative role was a big responsibility: Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal said that with ‘Kill’, he got a chance to tell the world that he can act too and that playing a negative role was a big responsibility.

“From auditioning for ‘Kill’ to shooting it with Lakshya, my whole journey for the film has been fun. Like, I always said I have never shied away from working hard. With ‘Kill’, I got a chance to tell the world that I can act too and playing a negative role is always a big responsibility that requires immense conviction,” Raghav said.

He added, “Lakshya and I did a lot of physical training together for this one, which really improved our bond off-screen as well. The best thing I find about my character Fani in the film is his twisted humour and sarcasm. Preparing for this role mentally was more crucial than physically, as Fani is a clever lad, and he brings in the thrill in the film.”

Talking about the film, which is all set to be streamed on OTT, Lakshya said, “For my character Amrit, I went through a very strict fitness regime. There were times I went beyond my limits to adapt to the role. Nikhil sir has truly been a guiding force throughout the process and I consider him to be my biggest mentor.”