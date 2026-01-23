Playing a Mumbai police officer in 'Daldal' was deeply intimidating: Bhumi Pednekar

‘Prime Video’ recently unveiled the trailer for its highly anticipated psychological crime thriller ‘Daldal’ and Bhumi Satish Pednekkar’s DCP Rita Ferreira has already got everyone talking. The actress has built her career on characters that challenge comfort and convention. With ‘Daldal’, she has added another demanding role to that list, playing a cop for the first time on screen. Ahead of the show’s global premiere on ‘Prime Video’, the actress spoke about her long-standing admiration for the force and the responsibility that came with portraying one of them.

“Growing up in Mumbai, I’ve always been a huge admirer of the Mumbai Police. Their courage, discipline and sense of duty are woven into the fabric of the city. Playing a Mumbai Police officer made me appreciate, on a very human level, the responsibility they carry every single day, often without recognition. Stepping into that uniform came with immense respect and it’s something I’ll carry with me long after ‘Daldal’,” she shared.

But what sets her character apart is the tension between outward authority and inward doubt. Reflecting on Rita’s emotional turmoil, Bhumi explained, “While the uniform symbolised authority, responsibility and moral clarity, it was also deeply intimidating because my character, Rita Ferreira, doesn’t feel fully secure in that authority. She is constantly questioning whether what she’s achieved is because of her merit or because of her gender. That quiet internal battle of ‘Do I really deserve this?’ is something she carries while presenting herself as composed and capable.”

It’s this moral ambiguity that drew her most strongly to the role. She added, “What truly drew me to the role was that Rita isn’t black or white. She exists in the grey - flawed, human and morally complex. As an audience, you’re never entirely sure where she’s headed or what she’s capable of and I felt that same unpredictability while reading the script. That ambiguity is what made the role so exciting for me.”

Based on 'Bhendi Bazaar' by Vish Dhamija, 'Daldal' is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and features Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in key roles.