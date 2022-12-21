Playing A Double Role In 'Cirkus' Was 'Challenging' For Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has made a name for himself in the industry for literally getting under the skin of his characters. For his next release, 'Cirkus', he will be seen taking on his first double role.

In an interview ahead of the film's release, the actor said it was 'challenging' to portray the two characters. Ranveer plays the role of identical twins separated at birth. While most other actors playing double roles have to portray similar-looking characters, their mannerisms are starkly different from the others. But for Ranveer's act, both brothers had to be similar and yet different.

He explained to a leading entertainment news portal, "It's a comedy of errors and confusion, so people have to confuse the two together. So, you have to tread a very fine balance."

Ranveer gave due credit to his director, Rohit Shetty and said that ultimately it was his call and that 'nobody makes these movies better than him'.

Singh also expressed his gratitude to Rohit for giving him the opportunity to do the films he has always wanted to try. The actor said that he wanted to star in an out-and-out comedy for at least four or five years.

"So, it was a dream come true for me. First time in and as larger-than-life action hero cop character and now first-time comedy and hopefully the first of many," he told the portal.

'Cirkus' also stars Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma. The film, which also sees Deepika Padukone in a cameo, releases on December 23, 2022.