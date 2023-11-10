‘Pippa’ holds a special place in Mrunal Thakur’s heart

Mrunal Thakur, who is currently seen with Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli in the film ‘Pippa’, recently voiced her excitement about being a part of a film where a female character is given a well-defined arc, challenging the traditional gender norms in the war drama.

‘Pippa’ tells the gripping and emotional tale of three siblings who, despite being in different roles, come together with unwavering unity to support each other during a time of war.

Unlike conventional war films in Hindi cinema, where female characters are often relegated to the sidelines, ‘Pippa’ offers a refreshing perspective by portraying Radha as a proactive and indispensable force on the front lines. Radha’s character breaks free from the stereotypes, as she actively participates in the war, utilising her cryptography skills to make real-time contributions to the battlefield.

‘Pippa’ holds a special place in Mrunal’s heart. The actor said she was instantly captivated by the script, which offered her the opportunity to portray a strong, intelligent and resourceful woman who played a pivotal role in the war narrative. Thakur expressed her excitement about being a part of a film where a female character is given a well-defined arc, challenging the traditional gender norms seen in war dramas.

Discussing her role, Thakur said, “Radha is a character close to my heart. She represents the resilience and strength of women, not just emotionally, but also intellectually. It was refreshing to see a female character actively involved in the war effort, making significant contributions through her expertise in cryptography. ‘Pippa’ showcases a different perspective and I am honoured to bring Radha’s story to life.”

‘Pippa’ is a firsthand account of the Battle of Garibpur, during the India-Pakistan war of 1971, a fight that was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. Based on the book ‘The Burning Chaffees’ by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan and Ravinder Randhawa.