People’s perceptions change every Friday: Ananya Panday

You can’t get too carried away by either praise or hate, said Ananya Panday, who is earning rave reviews for her performance in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, a film she describes as a relevant story that captures the impact of social media on youth.

She has often been targeted by online trolls for her comments, fashion choices and sometimes just for hailing from a film family. The 25-year-old, who is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday, said she has been vocal about people expressing themselves and learning from their mistakes. She believes whatever she has experienced since she became an actor has contributed to her growth.

“If I hadn’t been exposed to those emotions, I’d probably not be able to perform a certain way. So, I’m grateful for whatever’s happened because I have been allowed to express myself through my work. And some criticism is helpful and important feedback. Obviously, you have to block out the mindless trolling,” Panday told PTI in an interview.

Asked about the praise that has come to her way post ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and 2022’s ‘Gehraiyaan’, Ananya said she has learned to take all feedback in stride.

“I feel like people’s perceptions change every Friday,” added Panday.