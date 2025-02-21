People were calling me Bhopa Swami at Kumbh: Chandan Roy Sanyal

The much-awaited ‘Aashram Season 3 Part 2’ is here, bringing back the sinister world of Baba Nirala (Bobby Deol) and his mysterious mastermind, Bhopa Swami. Played by Chandan Roy Sanyal, Bhopa Swami’s calculated ruthlessness and unwavering loyalty have once again wooed audiences, making him one of the most talked-about characters in the series.

Bhopa Swami has left an indelible mark on fans. With his signature calm yet menacing demeanour, Bhopa is the spine of the empire built by Baba Nirala (Bobby Deol). Speaking about the immense love his character has received, Chandan shared, “I had no idea that people would love Bhopa so much that ‘Bhopa Swami’ and ‘Japnaam’ would become catchphrases in their everyday lives.”

As ‘Aashram Season 3 Part 2’ unravels, Bhopa Swami’s role becomes even more crucial. His calculated moves and chilling presence continue to drive the plot forward, making the power dynamics within the ashram even more gripping.

Chandan, who has been receiving immense praise for his performance, humbly acknowledged the impact of his character. “To be known by your character’s name is every actor’s dream. There is no bigger reward. I feel grateful. I recently visited Kumbh and even there, people were calling me Bhopa Swami and greeting me with ‘Japnaam’. It’s overwhelming to see the impact this character has had”, he added.

The latest instalment delves deeper into the world of deceit, manipulation and power struggles, with Bhopa Swami at the heart of it all. His unwavering devotion to Baba Nirala and his sharp-witted execution of plans make him one of the most formidable forces in the show.