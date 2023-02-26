'People think it’s very easy for celeb kids to get in showbiz'

The late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil, said that while being a celebrity kid has its perks, he hasn’t used the tag of being Irrfan’s son to get work. Instead, he is more focused on finding his way in the industry away from all his privileges.

During a recent interview with a publication, the talented actor said that people knew about his interest in acting, but it’s not like all the big producers were queuing up to sign him. People think that it’s very easy for celebrity kids to get a toehold in showbiz. There could have been no easy route to films: Babil’s mom was unlikely to pick up the phone and call producers, requesting them to cast him and he didn’t want that to happen either. Before ‘Qala’, no big director or producer even offered him a project or asked the actor to audition for one. He had to audition for ‘Qala’ three times before he got picked.

Like other celebrity kids, Babil also admitted that he has felt the pressure of measuring up to a celebrity father. The young actor confessed he still feels the pressure of being a celebrity kid, but he has realised that a man’s true worth is best realised when he has to deliver his best amid all the pressure. Babil is 24 years old now and he also wants to lead a regular life like his friends, but he can’t afford to do that because he’s Irrfan Khan’s son.

The young actor further stated that he does feel sad that while his friends are enjoying life and falling in love, he’s sitting home and reading scripts because he cannot mess up the auditions since he’s Irrfan Khan’s son.

Before signing his debut film, ‘Qala’, Babil had auditioned for 30 other projects. He has accepted the fact that being Irrfan Khan’s son is a privilege, but it has not added to his market value. He’s given more than 30 auditions in the last year and landed all the projects after auditions after the makers were satisfied with his mettle as an actor.