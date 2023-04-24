People should stop being hypersensitive: R Madhavan

R Madhavan recently opened up about his film ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ (RHTDM) being accused of not treating women well in the film. According to the actor, people should stop being hypersensitive.

In an interview with a news portal, Madhavan said that they were accused of a lot of things when RHTDM was released. They were told how they should treat women and stuff like that, which he has had his own debates and arguments about. However, according to him, the public liked it and it is still talked about.

Elaborating further, Madhavan added that a lot of liberties were taken.

‘People who accuse us of being chauvinistic in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, he can throw the same accusation back at them by saying they laugh when his character in ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ is called ‘Ye adrak hai, kahi se bhi badh raha hai.’ He asked if it is fair to laugh at jokes about body weight in ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ but take offence over gender politics in RHTDM. According to him, men will be equally sensitive about it.

R Madhavan also went on to add that he doesn’t feel anything about it.

According to him, people should become hypersensitive. He stated that this is largely a Western concept that tries to be ‘so perfect’, but it isn’t. Men and women are flawed in what they do.

‘RHTDM’ also starred actors Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan.