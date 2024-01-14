Karan Johar said that if he could remake ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ one day, he’d like to correct it. He told ‘The Week’ in an interview that he tried to bring commercial elements like big song sets and stars to the film, which was actually based on an intimate subject. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherji and Preity Zinta among the lead cast. It didn’t impress the critics and it was called out for endorsing infidelity.

On being asked if he feels that he should have produced a film differently, Karan said, “It’s a tough question because I will hurt the person who made it. Some films were emotional decisions. The only film I wish we had packaged differently was ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’. I tried to bring commercial elements like big song sets and massive stars, but it’s an intimate film. If I could make this film again, I will correct it.”

“People said I endorsed infidelity through ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ (2006), but I said you can’t endorse something that’s already sold out,” he said while defending the film.

Karan expressed his regrets about ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ earlier as well. He had said at a press event in 2016: “I think it’s a flawed film. I think the mistakes in that film are entirely mine. I think I tried to do two things. I tried to do something fresh, interesting and ground-breaking, but halfway through, I also got scared. So just like my sun sign, which is Gemini, I became two people. And I think I should’ve just been one person, with one solid conviction.”

“I’d written the characters very differently and then stars stepped in and I started adhering to star imagery and persona over and above core content. If you read the screenplay of KANK, it’s infinitely superior to the film. I think I let many moments of that film down.”