People questioned Adhyayan Suman’s short screen time in ‘Heeramandi’

Adhyayan Suman, who was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’, has been actively promoting the ‘Netflix’ series for a few weeks now. Adhyayan was the one of the two actors on the show who got to play two characters in the series and the actor has been thanking Bhansali for giving him an opportunity to showcase his talent. In a recent interview, Adhyayan said that while he has been getting a lot of praise from fans all over the world, he has also received a few messages where people have put him down.

“There were also, maybe two to three people who said, ‘Bro, you had like five scenes in the show. Why are you acting like a hero?’ I thought I wouldn’t want to discuss this but maybe I should because it was quite funny because there was so much love, I don’t want to bring out the hate part which is very nominal,” he shared with ‘News 18 Showsha’.

The actor said that even though the show was all about the women, he had a small but meaty part in the series as it begins with his character, Zorawar, being given away as a newborn baby. He insisted that one doesn’t need to wait for leading parts to make an impression. “You might get that one scene that might change your entire destiny as an actor,” he said.

When asked about the second season of ‘Heeramandi’, Adhyayan said that Bhansali has ‘unofficially’ spoken about it. “‘Heeramandi 2’ is something that sir has spoken about and he has unofficially said, ‘I want to work with these actors again. Season 2 will get made’. There can be nothing greater than this for us. And there will be a lot more nawabs this time, so that’s exciting,” he said.

However, in a recently released video by ‘IMDb’, Bhansali said that he will never be able to make ‘Heeramandi’ again, casting a shadow of doubt over the second season.