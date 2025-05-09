People liked ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ in theatres, but turnout was disappointing: Reema Kagti

Mumbai: Filmmaker Reema Kagti said audiences liked her latest directorial venture “Superboys of Malegaon” in theatres, even though the turnout was “disappointing”.

The film, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024, was released in theatres and did a paltry business of around Rs 7 crore, according to trade analysts.

“The people who are watching it are liking it. I got the same response when it came in theatres and on OTT. Obviously, the turnout in theatres was disappointing,” Kagti told PTI.

Asked if it will impact the way she tells stories, Kagti said, “No, not at all. We tell stories as honestly and fiercely as we can without giving into any external demands.”

“Superboys of Malegaon" is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, a self-taught filmmaker known for making local spoofs of films like “Sholay” and “Superman” in a small town in Maharashtra.

Starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora in lead roles, the movie was produced by ‘Amazon MGM Studios’, ‘Excel Entertainment’ and ‘Tiger Baby’, the banner of Kagti and her friend, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Kagti said she has started working on her upcoming projects, which includes season two of the widely acclaimed series “Dahaad”.

“Zoya and I finished a feature film for me. We are currently working on an idea for her. Besides, ‘Dahaad 2’ is also being written,” she added.

Also known for movies such as “Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd”, “Talaash” and “Gold”, the director was talking on the sidelines of the launch of debut album "City Sessions" under her new music label ‘Tiger Baby Records’.

Kagti said she, along with Akhtar and musician Ankur Tewari, founded the label to discover fresh talent in music.

“The idea was to come up with something where the focus is on music, and let the music touch you and not just the visuals. With 'City Sessions', we plan to take it to different cities. We have a children's album too. We are looking at young talent and Ankur is the best person to lead us. He is so passionate about music and finding new music and artists.”