People in the industry want to own others: Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap is vocal about his opinions, be it about the film industry or society. Recently, he highlighted that the Indian film industry suffers from the issue of ‘zamindaari’. He believes people in the industry want to own others and take charge of what they do in their lives.

While speaking to a leading media house, Kashyap pointed out that instead of using the word ‘patriarchy’ for the film industry, he uses the word ‘zamindari’. He thinks there is a ‘sense of ownership and wanting to own people’ in the industry. Sometimes, he also gets advised on getting into a contract with the new people he is working with and deciding about profit sharing. But the filmmaker said that’s not his style of working.

“I’ll not make anyone my slave,” Kashyap told the media house. He said he not only lets people go but pushes them to go if they don’t do that themselves. He thinks that while the new filmmakers are ‘empowering’, the old ones believe in ‘ownership’ and behave like, “I gave you a chance. Don’t do this. Don’t do that.”

When told that actors who work with him in one film often return to his films too, Kashyap maintained that that is because of his bond with them, which he never ‘exploits’. He said he calls them only when he is left with no other option. Also, he wishes to work with new people who he thinks are ‘so clear-minded and talented. Their voices are so strong’.

Kashyap is producing a short film, titled ‘Bebaak’, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sara Hashmi. The film questions patriarchy in society. He is also awaiting the release of his film ‘Kennedy’.