People in India are going to love 'Lift': Kevin Hart

New Delhi: "Lift" is going to be loved by Indian audiences, says Hollywood star Kevin Hart, who believes Taj Mahal would make for a great location to stage a heist movie.

The actor-comedian, known for films such as "Ride Along", "Central Intelligence" and the "Jumanji" film franchise, leads the ensemble cast of the ‘Netflix’ project, about a bunch of professional thieves. They are hired by an Interpol agent to pull off a heist of 500 million dollars in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet.

The 44-year-old actor said "Taj Mahal would be great" when asked whether he had a location in mind if he were to shoot a film in India.

"I think people in India are going to love it. Heist in India... A great location, a possibility," Hart told PTI.

Ursula Corbero of "Money Heist" fame, who plays one of the members of Hart's crew, also named Taj Mahal as a great location to set a heist movie.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw said she has never been to India but would love to visit the country. The actor essays the role of an Interpol agent who recruits the group for the heist.

"I always wanted to go to India, but I've never been there," she said.

Directed by F Gary Gray and also featuring Vincent D'Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Viveik Kalra, Yun Jee Kim and Sam Worthington, "Lift" releases on January 12.

Hart said is not averse to developing the movie into a potential franchise.

"The hope with anything is that it will have continued success. Of course, fans and viewership play a large part in this. We have all the material that's needed to create that opportunity. You want to care about these characters and you want to follow up the story and I think there is an easy flow to the story that we kind of put together in this mix. Franchise would be dope if we get there," he said.

Mbatha-Raw, the star of "The Morning Show" and "Loki", said she had a great time shooting the film in an incredible location.

"We were so lucky to be in Italy with all the international cast. I feel like if we are able to do more it would be amazing. That's such a cool group of actors to be around," she said.