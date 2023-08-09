‘People in Bollywood pretend like they love you but it’s all fake’

Sunny Deol, who will soon be seen in Anil Sharma’s ‘Gadar 2’, has been promoting his upcoming film extensively and in one of the recent interviews, the actor spoke about Bollywood camps and the pretentious nature of people in the industry. Sunny said that even though he comes from a film family, he has never been a part of any camp and they have ‘never been a camp family’.

In a chat with Puja Talwar, Sunny said that back when he was planning to launch Bobby in the movies in the 1990s, he spoke to many filmmakers but for some reason, no one was ready to come on board. “I remember going to all the directors even when I was launching Bobby, nobody was willing to join hands with us,” he said.

Bobby made his debut with the 1995 film ‘Barsaat’, which was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. At the time, Rajkumar and Sunny were close collaborators and had worked together in films like ‘Ghayal’ and ‘Damini’.

“Everybody comes and hugs and meets you as they love you so much but all of that is fake. So many people call me paaji. I say please don’t call me paaji because you don’t understand the meaning of paaji. There is respect for the older brother.”

