PeeCee cheers as WGA reaches agreement with studios and streamers

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra appreciated it as the ‘Writers Guild of America’ reached an agreement with studios and streamers.

After several long consecutive days of negotiations, the guild and the labour group, representing studios and streamers, have reached a tentative deal on a new contract in a major development that could precipitate the end of the historic 146-day writers’ strike.

The ‘Writers Guild of America’ emailed strike captains the news on Sunday night and shortly after, its negotiating committee informed all members.

“We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language,” the latter message stated.

The ‘Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers’ confirmed the news in a joint statement with the WGA about the deal on Sunday, reported ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

Priyanka took to ‘Instagram’ and appreciated the development, saying, “Bravo! This is the result of a committed, unified stance. Hope that this positive momentum can drive closure to the SAG-AFTRA discussions too. After several long consecutive days of negotiations, the WGA and the AMPTP have reached a tentative deal on a new contract in a major development that could precipitate the end of a historic 146-day writers’ strike.”