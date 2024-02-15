Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby part of ‘The Fantastic Four’

Los Angeles: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are set to headline the cast of ‘The Fantastic Four’ from ‘Marvel Studios’.

The film also marks the entry of the superhero quartet - Pascal’s Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic), Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman) to be played by Kirby, Johnny Storm/the Human Torch to be essayed by Quinn and Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, also known as The Thing - in the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ (MCU) after 20th Century Fox’s merger with ‘The Walt Disney Company’ in 2019.

Matt Shakman of ‘WandaVision’ fame will direct ‘The Fantastic Four’, from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, reported ‘Variety’.

Based on the first characters created for ‘Marvel Comics’ by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, ‘Disney’ will release ‘The Fantastic Four’ on July 25, 2025.

True to ‘Marvel’ fashion, details about the story are scarce. According to the comics, the Fantastic Four are astronauts who obtain superpowers after they are exposed to cosmic rays in space.

Reed can stretch his body to astonishing lengths. Sue (also Reed’s girlfriend and eventual wife) can manipulate light to become invisible and cast powerful force fields. Johnny (Sue’s brother) can turn his body into fire.