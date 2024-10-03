Payal Kapadia part of ‘TIME100 Next 2024’ list

New Delhi: Payal Kapadia, director of the Cannes Grand Prix award winner ‘All We Imagine As Light’, is part of the ‘TIME100 Next 2024’ list, created by the US-based publication to recognise the most influential personalities from different walks of life.

In May, Kapadia’s film also charted history by becoming the first movie from India to be selected for competition in 30 years at the prestigious ‘Cannes Film Festival’.

For ‘TIME’ magazine, actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana penned a note for the filmmaker, praising her talent and ability to translate the human experience for the big screen.

“Payal Kapadia is nothing short of a trailblazer. Her 2024 film, ‘All We Imagine as Light’, made history this year as the first from India to win Cannes’ Grand Prix. The movie is a master class of emotions - deeply reflective, philosophical and meditative in its approach. She portrays the human experience onscreen with powerful believability. Her authenticity and her lens on reality are part of what makes her work so rare,” he wrote.

What Kapadia, also known for the acclaimed documentary ‘A Night of Knowing Nothing’ and short film ‘Afternoon Clouds’, achieved at Cannes is a milestone for Indian cinema, he said.

“I’m proud to be living in an era where I could witness a talent like Payal showing the world that Indian stories resonate universally, transcending geographies and languages. Her win will inspire other filmmakers and artists to follow in her footsteps and think big. India is a young country of more than 1.4 billion people. We have 1.4 billion stories to tell and Payal has boldly, loudly and brilliantly told everyone to pursue their dreams. It would be an honor to work with her and to engage with her mind,” he wrote, who was the only Indian to be chosen for ‘TIME100 Impact Awards’ 2023.