Pavail Gulati’s ‘Deva’ role is a salute to the spirit of the Mumbai Police

Pavail Gulati, who will be seen playing a Mumbai police officer in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Deva’, said that the film had given him a profound respect for the men and women who protect the city.

He expressed his admiration for the city’s police, saying, “Playing the role of a Mumbai policeman in ‘Deva’ has given me a profound respect for the men and women who protect our city. I now understand the immense dedication, discipline and hardships they endure to ensure the safety of every common man. Their commitment is truly inspiring.”

While preparing for the role, Pavail took a personal interest in learning the mannerisms, code and conduct of the police force. His interactions with real-life policemen have provided him with invaluable insights into the challenges they face daily.

The actor shared that working on the film has been an eye-opening experience.

“Understanding the hardship of a policeman has been an eye-opening experience. The sacrifices they make and the risks they take are beyond commendable. I hope to do justice to their spirit and dedication through my performance in ‘Deva’,” he said.

‘Deva’ is directed by Rosshan Andrews and promises to offer an authentic portrayal of Mumbai's police force.