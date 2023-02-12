Paul Rudd reveals being mistaken for Ben Affleck

New Delhi: Paul Rudd’s superhero Ant-Man is often mistaken for Spider-Man or Thor in ‘Marvel’ movies, but in real life, the actor says ‘Ben Affleck is the guy’ that people confuse him with.

The 53-year-old Hollywood star said a few years ago during a flight some people mistook him as Affleck and wanted to know about his good friend and frequent collaborator Matt Damon.

“A few years ago, some people mistook me for Ben Affleck. I was on a plane and somebody thought I was Ben Affleck. I told them I wasn't Ben Affleck and they didn’t believe me. They wanted to know how Matt Damon was like. And I was like, ‘I don’t know him’,” Rudd said in a virtual roundtable interview attended by PTI.

The actor, who has worked with Affleck on the 1999 comedy movie ‘200 Cigarettes’, said he has been in this situation ‘more than once’.

“Not happened for a while. But Ben Affleck was the guy people thought I was sometimes,” he added.

Rudd is currently looking forward to the release of Marvel Studios’ latest title ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’. The movie marks his third stand-alone outing as superhero Ant-Man/Scott Lang.

Directed by Peyton Reed, the film also features Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, with Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym.

Produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ is scheduled to be released on February 17.