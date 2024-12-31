Patience is a survival skill: Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna, known as Mrs Funnybones, has transformed from actor to bestselling author, earning a massive fan following on social media for her dry humour and razor-sharp wit. Balancing numerous roles - author, columnist, interior designer, producer, YouTuber, actress and mother - she reflects on her journey. “I’ve enjoyed every role I’ve taken on because each has allowed me to explore different facets of creativity. Writing is closest to my heart - it’s where I find both freedom and fulfillment. But I also love creating beautiful spaces and compelling stories, making each endeavour a unique, rewarding experience,” she said.

Twinkle was recently in Kolkata for the launch of ‘Zoya’ from the House of Tata’s first boutique in the city, showcasing India’s leading luxury jewellery. When asked about her daily jewellery choices, she quipped, “I like pieces that stand out and even jump and do cartwheels.”

Having stepped away from acting in 2001, Twinkle discovered that her true passion lay in writing. Her books, celebrated for their wit and honesty, reflect her unique perspective. On what inspires her writing, she revealed, “Life itself is my greatest inspiration. Everyday moments, quirks of human nature and even life’s challenges offer endless material. I find that humour helps unpack serious topics, making them more relatable. Writing allows me to explore these layers.”

Humour comes naturally to Twinkle, even influencing her views on parenting. “Motherhood has taught me that patience isn’t just a virtue - it’s a survival skill. Children have an uncanny ability to challenge logic and create chaos, yet they also inspire boundless love and joy,” she said.