‘Pathaan’ team’s whole intention was to bring the audience together: Deepika Padukone

Pathaan is making waves at the box office and has now officially joined the Rs 500 crore club in only five days. The film, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The actors and the director recently held a press conference following Pathaan’s roaring success at the box office.

At the event, Deepika spoke about the film, her relationship with SRK and her experience working in an action film. The actor said that the ‘Pathaan’ team’s whole intention was to bring the audience together.

“We had a good time shooting the film. Shah Rukh Khan taught me that it’s important to work with people you have a good time with. It was such a lovely atmosphere to work in and that’s what the audience is taking back,” she added.

Padukone further said, “This feels like a festival. To keep the head down and keep going and then to see all the love, it’s worth it.”

She also thanked ‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth and said, “Never in my wildest dreams, I had thought that I’d do multiple films with YRF. I want to thank Sid for the way he thought of a female character like this in a movie like this. It’s only going to empower more writers.”

Deepika also recalled the first time she worked with Shah Rukh Khan and spoke about the relationship they share.

“The chemistry is still so palpable. What makes it special is that it’s beyond papers. It’s the relationship we share, the love and trust. I respect him as an artiste and human being. I wouldn’t be here had it not been for him. In my first film, he showered me with so much love. I gain confidence from him.”

Padukone, who has earned praise for her action avatar in ‘Pathaan’. talked about doing an action film: “Every scene requires a different emotion, whether it’s romance, action or comedy. I have been underutilised in action, though I’ve done a few films where I had action scenes. ‘Chandni Chowk to China’ had some scenes. You have to be careful while doing an action, but I treat it like any other scene. Action, emotion or crying, it all has to flow.”