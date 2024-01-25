'Pathaan' made us as an industry bounce back: John Abraham

As the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ clocks one year since its release in Hindi cinema, John Abraham, who got immense love for portraying an anti-hero in the movie, said it will always stand as a film that brought a lot of respect and glory back to the industry. Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ was the first Hindi film to register a Rs 500 crore box office in 2023.

On the first release anniversary of ‘Pathaan’, John said, “Pathaan’s anniversary will always be nostalgic for me personally and also for the Hindi film industry because this was the film that made us as an industry bounce back.”

“ ‘Pathaan’ will always stand as a film that brought a lot of respect and glory back to the industry. It changed perception, emotion and the forward journey of the Hindi film industry. Just see how the film industry bounced back with ‘Pathaan’ to deliver its biggest year ever in cinema!” he added.