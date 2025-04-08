‘Past can be a trap if you choose to live in it’

For Rituparna Sengupta, ‘Puratawn’ is deeply personal not just because she brought Sharmila Tagore back to Bengali cinema after 14 years, but because the film delicately explores the bond between a mother and daughter. Having recently lost her mother, the story resonates even more. The National Award-winning actress, who continues to impress with her remarkable range, tells ‘Millennium Post’ why the past still lingers and how she navigates the male-dominated film industry. Excerpts from a chat:

What compelled you to produce ‘Puratawn’?

Sharmila Tagore had expressed her wish to return to Bengali cinema. She told me casually, “If there’s a really good script, I might consider it. Only if it’s that good.” That stayed with me. Then one day, Suman Ghosh came to interview me for Aparna Sen’s documentary. During our chat, he mentioned he was meeting Sharmila Tagore and Mamata Shankar in the US for Satyajit Ray’s centenary programme. That instantly felt like a sign. I told him, “You know what? I had a conversation with her recently and she said she’d be open to doing a Bengali film if she connects with the script.” That’s how it started. We casually discussed the idea of doing something around two female characters - maybe a strong mother-daughter bond. That thought lingered. A few days later, Suman came back with the story of ‘Puratawn’ and it was fabulous. We sent her the synopsis, but Sharmila ji said, “No, the synopsis won’t do. I need the full script.”

So, we went to her Delhi home for a narration and oh, those mouth-watering ‘galouti kebabs’! She was listening intently and taking notes on every little detail - every line, every moment that stood out to her. That’s when I truly understood how meticulous she is as an actor. She doesn’t leave anything to chance. She dives deep into her character and prepares with such thought and care.

What’s one thing you’ve observed in her as an actress that you’d like to carry forward and what’s one thing about her as a human being that really draws you in?

Her grace is infectious. The calm and composure with which she carries herself - in what she says, how she says it and even in what she doesn’t say… It is remarkable. Nothing about her is ever over the top. She has this quiet dignity and poise that never wavers. If I could even borrow a little bit of that, I’d be grateful.

She’s so thoughtful in everything… What she wears, how she does her hair and how she presents herself… It’s all done with intent. As an actor, that kind of attention to detail can take you to another level.

As a human being, I’ve seen her balance so many roles with elegance and warmth. Managing home, carrying a legendary legacy, being the wife of such an iconic personality, the mother to popular children (Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan) and now a doting grandmother - she handles it all with such ease. Even on set, if she got a call from home or her grandkids, she’d talk to them with such love and immediately slip back into character. That kind of balance - between life and work, between heart and head - is something I truly admire in her. She’s effervescent, affectionate and very grounded.

Do you think the past shapes the future or weighs you down? Are you haunted by it?

Yes, my past does haunt me. But I try not to live in it because if I do, I’ll lose my sense of optimism. You can carry your past with you, but if you live in it, it becomes a trap. It stunts your growth. You start going back to memories or moments that weren’t always kind to you.

There’s beauty in remembering, but if you stay there too long, it only brings pain. It can leave marks that don’t heal easily. So, I try to keep moving forward, even with all of it behind me.

You’re known to be an emotional person. Though we talk a lot about women’s empowerment, film production and distribution are still very male-dominated spaces. As a woman producer, how tough is it to hold your ground?

I believe we’ve made something meaningful. I’ve taken on challenges all my life not just as an actor, but also as a producer. Whatever little work I’ve done as a producer, I’ve done with pride. I’ve always led with heart, not just logic. If only the brain leads, the story loses its soul and becomes mundane.

Of Loss & Tribute

Puratawn’ explores a mother-daughter story haunted by the past. Your mother passed away recently. That must have been incredibly difficult.

Losing my mother was the biggest loss of my life - the deepest pain. And the irony is, I made a film about a mother-daughter relationship, but maa couldn’t see it. I couldn’t show it to her.

This film was always special to me. But now, it’s even more so. It’s a tribute to my mother and to motherhood itself. It captures that intimate bond between a mother and daughter in a way that’s very personal.