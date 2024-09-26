Park Seo-joon admits he loves 'Bollywood'

South Korean star Park Seo-joon, popular among K-drama fans through shows such as ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’ and ‘She Was Pretty’, said he loves Bollywood films and if invited, he would love to visit India. He is looking forward to the premiere of his ‘Netflix’ series ‘Gyeongseong Creature Season 2’, which will start streaming on the platform on Friday. The show is directed by Chung Dong-yoon and also stars Han So-hee of ‘My Name’ fame.

“If you invite me, anytime,” Park told PTI in a roundtable interview when asked whether he would come to India to meet fans here. Han and Chung agreed with him and said: “Same here.”

“I love Bollywood. Yeah, please invite me. If I get the chance, I’d love to fly over,” Park further said in his response.

Asked whether the two-part ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ appealed to him because it doesn’t follow the traditional K-drama arc, Park said even when the narrative is similar, the way the story is told makes a show unique. “There are a lot of Korean dramas. We have this whole history. Because we have so many dramas, there could be similar narratives and processes to making a show. But even if we have the same theme or narrative, like the way it unravels, is what makes a show unique or fun,” the ‘Itaewon Class’ star said.

The first part of ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ revolved around Jang Tae-sang (Park), the owner of the House of Golden Treasure (Geumokdang), the best pawnshop in Gyeongseong and Yoon Chae-ok (Han), a specialist in finding missing people who is searching for her mother. Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, the series saw the destinies of Tae-sang and Chae-ok intertwine.

Working on the second season was a fun process since it jumps from the past to modern-day Seoul, added Park. “As an actor, it’s my job to provide different content and stories to the viewers. In that sense, ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ makes for really good content and I’ll be waiting for your invitation to India,” he said.

Set in 2024 Seoul, season two of "Gyeongseong Creature" uncovers the never-ending ties - the good and the bad - that fate weaves in Gyeongseong via Ho-jae, a man deceptively similar in looks and demeanor to Tae-sang (Park) and Chae-ok (Han), a survivor of the Gyeongseong spring.