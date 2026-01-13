Park Minyoung and Wi Hajun ignite the screen in ‘Siren’s Kiss’

‘Prime Video’ announced that ‘Siren’s Kiss’, a high-stakes, fatal romance thriller, will premiere exclusively on March 2. The series unites two of Korea’s most captivating stars, Park Minyoung (‘Marry My Husband’, ‘Confidence Queen’) and Wi Hajun (‘Squid Game’, ‘The Midnight Romance in Hagwon’), in a dangerously seductive game of cat and mouse where every clue leads deeper into obsession and trust could be fatal.

‘Siren’s Kiss’ follows Cha Wooseok (Wi Hajun), who investigates an insurance fraud scheme linked to a series of mysterious deaths - only to become entangled with Han Seol-ah (Park Minyoung), who is suspected to be at the centre of it all. The more he digs into her secrets, the deeper he falls into a dangerous attraction that could ultimately cost him his life. With a tantalising pairing between the two lead cast members promising an irresistible mix of romance, suspense and psychological tension, the series asks one question that becomes impossible to ignore: Is she a killer or is she being framed? And more importantly, will he survive long enough to find out?

Park Minyoung, who won hearts with ‘Marry My Husband’, takes on the complex role of Han Seol-ah, a stunning and provocative art auctioneer. As the head auctioneer and team leader at Royal Auction, the nation’s leading art auction house, Seol-ah appears flawlessly perfect on the outside. Beneath her elegant exterior, however, lies a chilling secret: every man who has loved her has died. As questions mount over the connection between these deaths and Seol-ah herself, Park Minyoung is set to captivate viewers with a bold and enigmatic transformation.

Wi Hajun, who captivated audiences in ‘Squid Game’ and solidified his status as a leading romance actor through ‘The Midnight Romance in Hagwon’, stars as Cha Wooseok, an ace investigator with the Insurance Fraud Investigation Unit (SIU).









Known for his razor-sharp instincts and exceptional insight, Wooseok has held the industry’s top arrest record for life-insurance fraud for years. Dedicated to bringing down those who turn human lives into profit, his unshakable rationality is suddenly thrown into chaos when he receives a crucial tip that leads him directly to Han Seol-ah.

As suspect and investigator, Han Seol-ah and Cha Wooseok become dangerously entangled, creating a gripping tension that blurs the line between obsession and love. Is Seol-ah truly a modern-day ‘siren’, luring men to their deaths with her beauty and charm? ‘Siren’s Kiss’ teases viewers’ curiosity with a provocative mystery that fuels constant speculation.

The series is helmed by acclaimed director Kim Cheolgyu, whose signature visual style and psychological depth have earned critical praise in hit series, such as ‘Flower of Evil’, ‘Celebrity’, ‘Chicago Typewriter’ and ‘Mother’.