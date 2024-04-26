Parineeti denies having ‘unfair advantage’ by being Priyanka’s cousin

Parineeti Chopra spoke about the role that her cousin Priyanka Chopra played in her career, saying that she has made it on her own. In an interview, Parineeti said that there is a difference between nepotism and favouritism but admitted after a bit of prodding on the interviewer’s part that is related to Priyanka helped. Parineeti said that she was at her wit’s end after being left without job opportunities in the aftermath of the global recession in 2008. She moved back to India from London after taking her ‘badi mumma’, Priyanka’s mother, into confidence.

Asked if she had an ‘unfair advantage’ by being related to Priyanka, Parineeti said in an interview with Raj Shamani on his podcast, “If being related to Priyanka Chopra could’ve helped my career, then I wouldn’t have had any flops in my career. I’ve seen such lows in the last 10 years.”

Prodded further about being helped by nepotism, she took a moment to gather her thoughts and said, “Every person who has had some association in the industry is actually under a lot of pressure. You might get your first chance, first audition, first meeting, but after that, you’re on your own and it’s more difficult to prove yourself. The comparisons will never end. So, what happens is, you can be a complete outsider and it’s very difficult to survive. Or you could be related to somebody and get that first meeting, but after that, your journey is your own.”