Parineeti Chopra says she is ‘guilty’ of taking wrong advice

Parineeti Chopra is getting a lot of appreciation for her work in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, where she played the role of Amarjot Kaur. In a recent interview, Parineeti opened up about her older films and said that she made a lot of mistakes in her career and hopes that she is not judged for it. The actor also said that she had a lot of people around her giving her advice and she believed that she didn’t know much about the film industry and hence followed advice which proved to be harmful for her career.

Parineeti, who is the cousin of global superstar Priyanka Chopra, shared with a leading media house, “I think I heard a lot of wrong advice and I did a lot of films which were perceived to be the correct thing to do - to be commercial, to be bankable, to be a sellable actor but were not necessarily the right fit for me. I am guilty of listening to that noise and succumbing to that. I didn’t actually hold my own. If I had stuck to my own and if I had listened to my gut instinct, I would have probably made lesser mistakes.”

The actor said that many people around her were telling her to follow trends in terms of choosing films and they even influenced her fashion choices. “I used to think that I didn’t know anything about this industry. I needed to listen to these people and I went ahead and did it. But that’s not the right way. All those ups and downs have happened because I was trying and testing,” she said.

Parineeti added that she has a ‘better understanding’ of what she has to do now. “All I need is directors and producers to see that same talent, to see that I am the same actor that I always was, not judge me by those decisions and give me work and give me that opportunity,” she said and added, “I hope my mistakes are not judged and I hope that I am seen beyond them and my talent is believed in and I get that work again.”