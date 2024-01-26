Parineeti Chopra is ready to embark on her musical journey

Mumbai: Actor Parineeti Chopra on Thursday announced that she is officially making a foray into music as a singer.

Chopra, who has a background in classical music, has signed up with ‘Entertainment Consultant LLP’, a renowned name in the entertainment world affiliated with ‘TM Ventures Pvt Ltd’ and ‘TM Talent Management’.

"Music, to me, has always been my happy place. I’ve watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it’s finally my time to be a part of that world. I feel so lucky, blessed and stressed about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can’t describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey. A journey that gives me the opportunity to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic). So, here’s to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut," Chopra wrote in a post on ‘Instagram’.

The 35-year-old actor is not completely new to the music world as she had sung the track "Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin" for her 2017 movie "Meri Pyaari Bindu".

Chopra said she is excited to collaborate with ‘Entertainment Consultant’ for her singing ventures.

"We’ve got some amazing things in store for you all this year. I hope you’re as excited for this as I am," she wrote.

On the movie front, the actor was last seen in "Mission Raniganj", co-starring Akshay Kumar. She will next appear in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's "Amar Singh Chamkila", based on the life of the iconic music star of Punjab from the 1980s.