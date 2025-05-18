Paresh Rawal opts out of 'Hera Pheri 3': I reiterate that there is no creative disagreement

New Delhi: Actor Paresh Rawal confirmed his exit from "Hera Pheri 3" but it has nothing to do with "creative differences".

Rawal shared a post on his ‘X’ handle on Sunday addressing the same.

The 69-year-old actor, who was supposed to feature alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in the film, said there is no "creative disagreement".

"I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from 'Hera Pheri 3' was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there is no creative disagreement with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film director," he wrote.

Rawal portrayed the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the first two instalments, which released in 2000 and 2006, respectively.

The first film was directed by Priyadarshan, who is helming the third instalment. Neeraj Vora directed "Hera Pheri 2".