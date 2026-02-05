Parambrata, Priyanka team up for Bengali film on love, loss & laughter

As our lifestyle gets fast-paced and modernised, our relationships are also becoming equally complex. And this is exactly what young director Prarjun Majumder plans to bring onscreen in his new Bengali film, ‘Ei Shohorer Gaan’. An ensemble Bengali film starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Priyanka Sarkar, Anirban Chakrabarti, Koneenica Banerjee, Angana Roy, Manpreet Rohtash Nimbbiwal and Prantik Bannerjee, it captures the highs and lows of urban relationships. The film explores love, ambition, jealousy, failure, hope and second chances through characters who are deeply relatable and rooted in everyday life.

At its heart, ‘Ei Shohorer Gaan’ is about people at emotional crossroads, young dreamers chasing their passions, couples navigating trust and insecurity and families struggling to hold together against financial and emotional odds. Their stories unfold in parallel, gradually intersecting in unexpected ways, leading to moments of conflict, breakdown and ultimately renewal.

“‘Ei Shohorer Gaan’ came from a very simple thought… that every city has a song and every person carries one within them. This film is about ordinary people dealing with love, fear, ambition and failure in their own quiet ways. I wanted the story to feel emotional but also fun and dramatic, because life is all of that at once. Kolkata is not just the setting of the film; it’s a silent companion to the characters,” said the director.